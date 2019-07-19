Rita Kubas, 82, died July 1 at The Cedars in Austin, Minn. Rita was born August 4, 1936 to Alex and Mildred (Kaisershot) Fisher in Dickinson, N.D.
She graduated from South Heart High School in 1954. On February 10, 1958 Rita married William (Bill) Kubas at St. Mary’s Church in South Heart.
Rita completed her post high school education at the School of Nursing in Miles City, Mont. and started her career in nursing in Enderlin and Lisbon, N.D.
While raising her family Rita returned to school and earned the advanced-practice nursing degree of a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). She then worked many years as a CRNA in Bismarck, N.D., St. Augustine, Fla. and finally in Whitehall, Wis. until her retirement in 2001.
Rita had the gift of hospitality and making people feel welcome in her home. She had a zest for life and learning and enjoyed many hobbies including travel, reading and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed music and spending time with her spouse, children and grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her five children; Beth (David) Jennings, Hillsboro, Ore., Jeff (Stephanie) Kubas, Baxter, Minn., Tom (Devona) Kubas, Wichita, Kan., Carl (Tina) Kubas, Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Steve (Tke) Kubas, Austin, Minn.; her 14 grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; her sibling Donald Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William (Bill) Kubas and her siblings Raymond and Arvilla.