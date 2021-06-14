Rita L. Loechler, 97, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, under the care of friends and Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
She was born on October 1, 1923 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Charles and Caroline (Lassek) Loechler. She was baptized, received First Communion, and was confirmed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She attended grades one through ten at Sacred Heart of Jesus School and graduated from St. Patrick’s High School.
Rita was employed as a payroll clerk at Uniroyal in Eau Claire, from where she retired after 36 years. She enjoyed reading, golfing and going to the casino with her sisters.
Rita is survived by her cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Verona and Marilyn.
Rita would like to thank Tim Roach, Cindy Taylor, Ceil Marshall and the staff at The Classic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Visitation will begin a half an hour prior to the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express condolences online, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com