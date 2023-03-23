Rita Michal

Rita Mae Michal of Ste. Genevieve, MO passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the age of 75.
She was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on April 3, 1947 to Carl Nelson West and Clara Blanche (Pake) West.
Rita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond Joseph Michal of Ste. Genevieve, daughters Holly (David) Merz of St. Louis, MO and Sarah (Robert) Hodo of Kirkwood, MO and son Dean (Mary) Michal of Gurnee, IL; brothers Richard West and Roger (Gail) West; sister Rose Ann (Phillip Yeadon) West; grandchildren Brendan (Logan), Tanner (Sara) and Logan Merz, Riley (Collin Shaffer) and Grace (Jackson McClure) Michal, Collin and Nathan Hodo. Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, Lois (Miller) and Raymond Michal.
Rita had a natural green thumb, tending to her flower beds in the yard and many houseplants. She was a lover of all birds, particularly hummingbirds and cardinals, knitted the most sought-after dishcloths and was known for her frosted brownies. Fondest memories include attending all activities of her children and grandchildren, canoe floats down the Current River and volunteering at/attending wrestling tournaments. She was an originating member of the St. Louis Local Organizing Committee for the Division I NCAA Wrestling Tournament and a member of the Ste. Genevieve Women’s Club.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Kutis South County 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Mehlville, MO with visitation from 9-11 am, followed by a service at 11 am.
Memorials can be made to Hope Lodge St. Louis 4207 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108 or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com.
