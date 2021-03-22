Rita M. Oberweis, 73, of Chippewa Falls, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family.
Rita was born February 6, 1948 in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Mary “Marie” Oberweis. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Rita graduated from UWEC with a degree in Social Work. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as Director of Social Services and Case Management for 47 years. She also served on the Ethics Committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Rita enjoyed reading, flowers, music and traveling, especially to Ogunquit, Maine.
Rita is survived by two brothers, Joseph Oberweis of Chippewa Falls and Michael “Tom” Oberweis of New Auburn; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Ron) Cavil, Teresa Oberweis (Dennis McCoy), Anthony Oberweis, and Aaron (Shannon) Oberweis and other relatives and friends; and her extended family, Patty (Dale) King of Chippewa Falls and Dan (Corinne) Hassemer of Chetek and their families.
Rita was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Oberweis on December 21, 2006.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Thursday, March 25 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Rita’s family asks that memorials be given to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation or St. Charles Parish.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
