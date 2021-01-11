Rita Mae Pechmiller, age 57 of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, January 09, 2021 at her home.
Rita was born February 2, 1963 in Eau Claire to Edgar and Leah (Craker) Knuth. She grew up in Fairchild and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1981. Even as a young girl, she was in training to be a stylist. Her dolls were customers and were given cuts and colors. She graduated from District One Technical Institute with a cosmetology degree. She has been a stylist for over 35 years. Rita married Daniel Pechmiller on June 18, 1994 at First Congregational Church in Menomonie. They had one daughter Rachel Morgan.
Rita was a jill of all trades. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. Everyone who enjoyed her baking were always looking forward to the next treats. Traveling with her family and friends were trips she loved to arrange and looked forward to taking. She would plan every detail so every site to see was visited. Rita could repair most everything. She also could build whatever she had a vison of. Painting was also a passion of Rita’s. Her landscapes were breath taking.
Over the years Rita’s customers at her salon became her family. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Even though she is physically not with us anymore, her spirit will always be with us.
Rita is survived by her husband Daniel of Menomonie, daughter Rachel Morgan, brother Dennis (Ann) Knuth of Palmer, Alaska, mother-in-law Judy Pechmiller, sisters-in-law Linda (Elbridge) Anderson and Barbara (Andy) Hoffman, brother-in-law John (Deb) Pechmiller and her special friend Scamper. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Leah, and father-in-law Don Pechmiller.
Private Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Shawn Kauffeld officiating. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery, Township of Springbrook, Dunn County. There will be a public visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com