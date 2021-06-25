Rita A. Schmitt, 93, of Altoona, WI passed away at River Pines in Altoona in the early morning hours of June 15, 2021. The Lord took her into his arms gently, and she passed away peacefully.
Rita was born on May 31, 1928 in Durand, WI to Earl and Lucy Smith. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Durand, and on December 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Francis J. Schmitt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand.
For 30 years, she worked for Veterans Lightning Cab in Eau Claire as a dispatcher and manager.
Rita enjoyed many activities including bowling, painting towels, playing piano, and so many more. She played a leadership role in her St. Mary’s Altoona Church Group chicken dinners and was famous for her homemade dinner rolls. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years. In addition, she was very involved in Altoona Little League.
She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Sister-in-Law, and friend. Everyone enjoyed her infectious wit and wonderful sense of humor. She will be sadly missed, and forever loved by many.
Rita is survived by four children: Michael (Bev) Schmitt of Holcombe, Mark (Dawn) Schmitt of Altoona, Becky (Jim Blaha) Schmitt of Altoona, Son-in-law Jerry Frandsen of Eau Claire, Kristine (Roy) Smothers of Burlington, IA; nine Grandchildren, nine Great Grandchildren, and six Step Grandchildren. She is further survived by her Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Lawrence Weisenbeck of New Richmond, Brother-in-law Don Skaugstad of Madison, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lucy Smith; Husband Francis Schmitt; two daughters, Roseanne Hein and Julie Frandsen. She was further preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Pawloski and Margaret Skaugstad and two Sons-in-law, Bill Kazee and John Hein.
Rita’s family would like to thank everyone at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living and River Pines Nursing Facility for all the love and kindness you showed to Mom while she was in your care. She appreciated and loved all of you very much.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave, Altoona with visitation starting at 9:30 until the time of service. Interment will take place after the service at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave, Altoona, WI 54720.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.