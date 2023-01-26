Rita Kay Sorkness, 74, passed away peacefully at Prairie Pointe Assisted Living in Altoona, WI on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. As she passed away peacefully, one of her last requests was that Beverly, the Activity Director at Prairie Pointe, sing “On Eagles Wings” to her, which was fulfilled.

Rita was born on October 5, 1948, to Gordon and Albertina (Ryser) Sorkness in Eau Claire. She graduated from North High School and went on to complete her bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. She had a 30-year career at UW-Eau Claire as a librarian in the Special Collections and Archives Department where she retired from on April 2, 2007.

