Rita Stuttgen, 99, of Stanley, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Cornell Care Center under the care of St. Croix Hospice. She was born on August 24, 1923 in Suring, WI to the late Phillip and Agnes (Jacobs) Stuttgen. Her family moved to the Stanley area when she was a young lady. Rita worked at Gillette’s (later Uniroyal) making bullets in the war effort. She also had a job making boxes and went back to Uniroyal. She fell madly in love with Jerome Stuttgen in 1946.
Rita was always a hard worker as well as creative. She made blankets out of necessity as well for gifts. She made her own square dancing outfits as well as her husband’s. Rita loved dancing but couldn’t always keep up to Jerry.
She is survived by her sons, Keith (Sandra) of Oakdale, MN, Brian of Chippewa Falls, Barry of Prior Lake, MN and Frank (Penny) of Apple Valley, MN, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Rita is preceded in death by her husband (2005), her parents, sons, Duane, Dennis and Todd, her brother, Frank, sisters, Sally Wald, Mary Manier, Clara Brzezinski and Sister Agnes Stuttgen.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church-Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Plombon Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:30 and Friday morning one hour prior to mass at the funeral home.
