On August 14, 2020, we lost a father, son, brother and friend. Rob (Papa/Bampa) Stelter, 62, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital with his son and daughter at his side after a long battle with diabetes and heart disease.
Rob was born on November 20, 1957, to Bob and Susie Stelter. He attended North High School where he excelled on the swim team. After graduating, he worked for Pepsi until following his passion of woodworking as a carpenter. He had an amazing creative ability building custom decks and other projects which led into his contracting business, StelterBilt Homes.
He had a love for water and fulfilled this with his houseboat on the Mississippi River, where he always entertained great family, friends, and most importantly his children and granddaughter. Spending days enjoying the sunshine and water toys.
Rob is survived by the love of his life, Pamela Boss; children, Melissa (Matt McGee), and Erik Stelter; stepdaughter, Andrea Dalton; grandchildren, Hannah (Thomas) Perkovich, Riley Perkovich, Max, Madisen, and Ally McGee; great granddaughter, Avery Sedahl, and a second great granddaughter on the way; his mother, Susie (William) Anderson; sister, Amy (Jim) Calverly; brother, Tom (Sherry) Stelter; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his one and only stepson, Shawn Pederson; and his father, Bob Stelter; an infant brother at birth; his two special aunts, Jean Stelter and Carol Stelter; as well as grandparents and aunts and uncles.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan and when not watching sports he loved watching shows about Bigfoot while enjoying a cold Miller Lite or two. He was a giving, loving person who always stepped in when anyone in his family needed him, making sure to tell them not to make the same mistakes again. He loved listening to loud music, especially taking the long way home on the backroads. Heaven gained one heck of a man.
A private service for family was held at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services. A public Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date at Lake Hallie Golf in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.