Robert W. “Bob” Anderson, age 100, of Eau Claire, WI died May 15, 2022 at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona, WI.
Robert was born in Chippewa County, WI in 1922. He graduated high school from Eau Claire Senior High. He joined the US Navy in 1942 and served during WWII. He was employed by the City of Eau Claire as a Firefighter for 35 years. After retirement he obtained his chauffeur license and drove school buses and limousines. In June of 1949 he married Jocelyn Stokes and they raised four children in Eau Claire.
Bob loved many sports and participated in ski jumping, baseball, bowling, horseshoes, and golf. Other hobbies included ice fishing and musky fishing. After retirement in 1984, Bob and Jocelyn enjoyed travel, including to Norway, Alaska, and Hawaii. He was a man of honor and dignity who put his country, community, and family first.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Jocelyn; parents, Morris & Nora; and his younger brother Richard. He is survived by his children Kristine, Kyle, Kenton, & Jocelyn; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Service will be held at 11am, Friday, May 27, 2022, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire. Visitation will be at 10am until the service, with internment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Stokes, Prock, and Mundt funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockmundt.com.
