Robert Angeloff

Robert A. Angeloff, age 76 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. He was born on October 3, 1946 to Alex and Lorraine Angeloff in the Chicago area.
He married Gloria Mathisen on November 4, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wheeling, Ill. Sadly, Gloria passed away on March 12, 2011.
Robert was in the United States Army and served 1 tour in Vietnam and then was honorably discharged. He enjoyed cooking, golfing, traveling, doing home improvements and watching western movies.
He loved his family dearly. They will truly miss him.
Robert is survived by his children: Michael (Jennifer) of Chippewa Falls and Susan (Chris) Kalm of Nevis, MN; grandchildren: Drake, Cooper, Braedon, Logan (Hannah), Lauren (Mitchell) and Marshall; sisters: Carla (Dan) Marienau and his twin Kitty Ferrara. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Gloria, parents, sister and brother-in-law Linda (Butch) Karnatz and brother-in-law Dave Ferrara.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.