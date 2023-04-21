Robert Angeloff pic.jpeg

Robert Angeloff

Robert A. Angeloff, age 76 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. He was born on October 3, 1946 to Alex and Lorraine Angeloff in the Chicago area.

