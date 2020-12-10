Robert Theodore Ash, Jr., also known to many as Ted or Teddy, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. He was 75 years old, or as he would say, 57. Ted was a man of many hand gestures and to-do lists. His family and friends meant everything to him and was always there for anyone who needed help. Ted was married to Lisa for 23 years. They had 2 boys Brandon and Jason (Sarita), 3 grandchildren; Tryston, Arianna, and Navaya. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his hunting family the Rendezvous. His parents were Robert “Bob” Ash Sr. and Rhodetta Ash. His sister is Sally Hable (Mike) and his brother was Scott Ash. Ted grew up in Cornell, WI and graduated from Cornell HS. After high school Ted attended North Dakota State on a football scholarship and then onto UW Eau Claire where he earned his teaching degree. Ted taught business education at Solon Springs HS, Lancaster HS, and finally at Lake Holcombe HS. During his tenure at Lake Holcombe he was also an athletic director, coach and official of multiple sports, hunter safety instructor, and a union member of the WEA. Also during this time Ted continued his education and received his master’s degree. In 2015-16, Ted was honored by the WIAA for his 40 years of service as an official as well as many state volleyball tournaments with his long-time officiating partner, Joan Farmer. Ted loved his dogs, pontooning, watching sports, hunting, ATVing, and telling stories. He was a wonderful caring man who was loved dearly by his family and many many friends. We will miss you Papa Teddy.
Due to Covid restrictions we will be planning a celebration of life gathering in summer of 2021.