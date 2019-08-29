Robert (Bob) T. Baker Sr., 80, of the Town of Hallie passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born in Eau Claire, WI to LaMoine H. and Mary Jane (Melville) Baker. Bob married his wife Sally of 60 years on August 8, 1959. Before retirement he ran his own business Baker Commercial Art Service in Eau Claire for many years. Bob was a charter member of the Indianhead Old Car Club and the Chippewa Valley A’s, and also a member of the Terrific T’s, Rolling Wheels Vintage Motorcycle Club, National Buick Club, as well as a few others. Bob also played Tuba in the Eau Claire Municipal Band for many years under the direction of “Sarge” Boyd. With his association with these groups and others he made many friends throughout the years.
Bob is survived by his wife Sally, four sons, Robert Jr., Michael (Sheryl), Patrick (Stephanie), and David (Joni), grandchildren Logan, Cameron, Brianna, Shannon, and Paris, and step-grandchildren Alyssa, Ramie, and Robbie.
Bob is further survived by one brother and five sisters, Mary Ellen (Glenn) Moser, Joanne (Terry) Halvorson, John (Wendy) Baker, Sue Moseley, Jane Gore, and Cindy (Dan) Lavelle, nieces and nephews, good friends Dave Ulry, Randy McIlquaham, Pat Stertz, and many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Mayo Cancer Center and Mayo Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday September 22 from 1-5 at the Eagles Club in Hallie. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.