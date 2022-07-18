Robert Donald Barnes died unexpectedly in his home on June 14th in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 68.
Bob was born on June 15, 1953 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Claire May and G. Donald Barnes. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1971. Bob spent almost his entire working career with K-Mart Corporation. He very much enjoyed working in the summer gardening area and was well respected by many fellow gardeners.
Bob was extremely proud of his 40 plus years of service to Alcoholics Anonymous in the Eau Claire area. He volunteered on a weekly basis to this organization and helped many men and women over the years. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Camp Rum Dums located on the North Fork of the Flambeau River in southeastern Sawyer County. He especially enjoyed floating the river and hooking into an occasional muskie or walleye.
Bob is survived by his children, Rachel Barnes and George Barnes; brothers Jacob (Kristin) Amherst, WI and their children Emma, Seth and Peter Barnes, William (Tracey) Rhinelander, WI and their children Lauren and Madeline Barnes, and sister Carla (Joe) Winter, WI and their children Donald and Nellie Wirsing. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Visitation will take place on July 20th, at 11am at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service at 814 1st Ave in Eau Claire, WI. A memorial service will take place at 1pm at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.contribution.aa.org. Per his wishes, the family will have a separate ceremony to lay Bob’s cremated remains to rest in the Pretty Woods, near Camp Rum Dums.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.