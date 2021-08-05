Robert Bartlett

Robert E. Bartlett, 74, of the town of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, WI.
Robert was born on September 25, 1946 to Dorman and Lucille (Krause) Bartlett. He went to school in Eau Claire County. He married Irene C. Fenner on February 25, 1965 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He graduated from culinary school. He worked as a laborer for Plainwell Group for 31 years until his retirement in 1998. He was passionate about hunting, fishing and everything that went with it. The thing he enjoyed most about his hunting and fishing trips was being around people. You could always find him at the VFW, laughing, telling stories and having a good time. He will be truly missed.
Robert is preceded in death by Irene; his parents, Dorman and Lucille Bartlett; sons, Brian and Eugene Bartlett; and his grandson, Alexander Bartlett.
Robert is survived by his granddaughters, Chelsey Rohland and Brianna (Jeffrey) Smith; sister, Judy Kilen; great-grandchildren, Arieannah Rohland, Alexander Meacham, Lillian Smith and Zelda Smith; and daughter-in-law, Sally Bartlett.
Family of Robert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for providing him with care in his final days.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire. Inurnment will take place at Popple Creek American Cemetery in the Town of Grant, WI.