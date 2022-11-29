Robert (Bob) R. Bauer, Sr. passed away peacefully in the early morning at his home in Eleva on November 23, 2022, with his family by his side.

Bob was born to Alphonse and Eunice (Wolcott) Bauer on May 17, 1945, in the Town of Union, Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. Bob and his eleven siblings created countless adventures on the farm and in the forests of the Town of Union. While accounts of those adventures might seem embellished to some, those who knew Bob well believe there was nothing but truth in those stories of mischief.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bauer, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you