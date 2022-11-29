Robert (Bob) R. Bauer, Sr. passed away peacefully in the early morning at his home in Eleva on November 23, 2022, with his family by his side.
Bob was born to Alphonse and Eunice (Wolcott) Bauer on May 17, 1945, in the Town of Union, Eau Claire County, Wisconsin. Bob and his eleven siblings created countless adventures on the farm and in the forests of the Town of Union. While accounts of those adventures might seem embellished to some, those who knew Bob well believe there was nothing but truth in those stories of mischief.
Bob graduated from Memorial High School in 1963. In his youth, he was an accomplished gymnast and boxer, and he could strum a good tune on a guitar and sing a beautiful melody. He never met a fine car he didn’t take time to admire and dream of racing. From high school, he went into the world with a strong work ethic that served him well his entire life and was passed onto his children and grandchildren. He found his niche with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 139 working for American Materials Corporation in Eau Claire for 39 years until his retirement in 2005.
Because he wasn’t one to sit around, after his retirement Bob volunteered with Meals on Wheels for twelve years, where he made many friends along the way. He also found a second calling as a bartender, and he and his wife Kim worked for several years serving coffee, beer, and banter to the patrons they called friends at The Foolish Pleasure in Strum, Wisconsin. Bob was a straight shooter, and he respected those who had a different perspective from his own, which is probably why he had so many friends with whom to visit. Bob and Kim enjoyed family gatherings throughout each summer at their home in Eleva, where there was good food, good conversation, and lots of laughter.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman his entire life and loved hunting with his family. While elk-hunting excursions in the Rocky Mountains were exciting and grand, having four generations of hunters at his little cabin in the woods in Weyerhaeuser, Wisconsin brought him immense pride and joy. Oh, the stories Bob could tell of his hunting adventures in the Town of Union, Meridean, Buffalo County, and finally in the woods of Rusk County. His family would happily add to those stories with wide grins, a few knowing nods, and countless pictures.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse Sr and Eunice Bauer; brothers: Gerald, Alphonse Jr, Steven, and Ronald; sisters Darlene Falkner and Nancy Yarrington; and daughter-in-law, Lisa.
He leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Kim (Faanes) Bauer; seven children: Robert Jr. (Monica), Jeff, Jamie (Dave) Endl, Richard (Lisa), Michael A. (Kiah), Michael J., and Kristina Clemmens (Joe Hrbacek); twelve grandchildren: Cory (Amber), Kyle (Anna), Courtney, Weston Wincek, Clinton Endl, Jacqueline (Jake) Haley, Brian (Jordan) Endl, Missy Hays, Ava, Clay Clemmens, Cheyenne Clemmens, and a grandchild due in January ; nine great-grandchildren: Carter, Dawson, Harper, Briggs, Easton, Abby, Hunter, Carter, and Marshall; and the mother of his five oldest children, Mary Johnson. Bob is further survived by his brother, James (Kathy), and sisters: Delores (Sylvan) Falkner, Carol (Larry) Sather, Marjorie (Tim) Lewison, and Janet Shaw. Bob will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Cardiology Department, and to the Hospice Care Team.
Services for Bob will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona at 1:00pm, with visitation from 10:00am until the time of services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
