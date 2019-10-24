Robert “Bob” Ellis Bean, loving father and papa, passed away on October 21 at the age of 77 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was surrounded by his family and knew he was loved.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Katie Bean, and his brother Larry. He is survived by his children, Bob Jr. (Marcy) Bean, Marsha (Grant) Anderson and Molly (Tony) Hudson; grandchildren, Eveleyn and Samuel Bean, Nathan, Marlee, Marissa and Malea Anderson and Jack, Ellie and Andrew Hudson; and many loving family members and friends.
Bob was born in Fargo, North Dakota on February 21, 1942. He graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1960. He attended North Dakota State University from 1960 to 1962. He then attended Moorhead State College from 1962 to 1965 where he ran track and earned a History Degree. He was married to Geraldine “Jeri” Mertes (1967-1994), taught for a few years in rural North Dakota, then moved to Red Wing, Minnesota in 1969 for a career as a Physical Education teacher and raised his family. He retired in 2001 and later moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 2011 to be closer to his grandchildren. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing, garage sales and many events for his grandkids.
Being born 3 months premature, Bob started his life as a fighter and carried that mentality throughout his life. If Bob was told he couldn’t do something, he found a way to do it. He considered himself a teacher above all else; he loved to share his knowledge and experiences with others. He had a passion for coaching, volunteering, and most of all, his family. He took great pride in his children’s accomplishments and doted on his grandchildren at every opportunity. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, sports and cooking. He could boast with the best of them and had a twinkle in his eye when telling his stories. The personal accomplishments he was most proud of include Fargo Soap Box Derby City Champion, his active membership with the Elks and Kiwanis clubs, teacher for Red Wing School District for 31 years, and most of all, being a grandfather. Beyond that, he was a Driveway Basketball Champion, Top Raffle Ticket Salesman, Master Storyteller, Garage Sale Expert and Grand Prankster. He will be missed, but his teachings will live on in those who loved him.
Memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home. An Elks Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will also be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Red Wing Elks Lodge #845, 306 W. 4th Street, Red Wing, MN.
