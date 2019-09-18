Robert Beck

Robert Carl Beck passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13th in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Bob was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1934 to Carl and Mae Beck, being the younger brother of sister Nancy. He served in the Navy Reserve and married Jeanne (nee Belter) in 1956. They had three children, Cathy (Kurt), Bob (Sue), John (Stephanie). Also blessed with grandchildren Jessica, Kali, Connor and Sarah, step-grandchildren Suzanne and Sarah.
Bob was a steady provider as a sales person who seemed to earn trust quickly. People knew he had their best interest in mind. But a bigger part of who Bob was is defined by his incredible skills for carpentry. It was his vocation for a while, but a lifelong passion that always served the family well.
He, along with Jeanne and the kids, built the family cabin in the ‘60s. He crafted, by hand, the cabinets and windows at home in the garage in Milwaukee and hauled them all up to the cabin in Clark County. He also built many items around the house in Eau Claire and always had a good old carpenter trick up his sleeve right when a project demanded it.
Bob was also an avid sportsman who loved to fish and hunt and passed those skills along to a broad swath of family members. In later life he found great pleasure in trapshooting, hitting that hallowed ground of 100 out of 100 targets more than once. He enjoyed many years of golf and camaraderie at Hillcrest and Lake Hallie golf courses through the years.
Bob and Jeanne wintered together for many years in Florida, enjoying their condo, golf, tennis and more with friends and family there.
Private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bob will be dearly missed by friends and family.
