Robert John “Bob” Berger, Jr., age 89 of Mondovi, passed away on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire WI.
Bob was born on May 17, 1931, the 3rd of 6 children born to Robert Berger, Sr. and Annabelle (Weissinger) Berger. He was raised in Lima Township, attended Lima school and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. At the young age of 13, he lost his mother. On June 8, 1949, at age 18, he joined the Army and was stationed in Austria. He served as Platoon Sergeant First Class with the Combat engineers. After being discharged from the military, he went to work for the Simmons Company and then American Motors, both in Kenosha, WI. Soon after, he returned home to Mondovi and worked in Eau Claire for Sterling Pulp and Paper Co. (now Cascade) for 25 1/2 years until his early retirement in 1976 because of health issues. While employed at Sterling, he enjoyed being an outfielder on the company baseball team.
On June 4, 1951 he married Blanche Ableidinger. He and Blanche spent a lot of time playing cards with neighbors, friends and relatives, always keeping a running track of who was ahead in wins — the women or the men. In his day Bob was an avid fisherman, camper and deer hunter. He instilled a love of camping in his children and we all spent innumerable weekends on the banks of the Mississippi River. He could catch fish and kept his family well fed. Deer hunting parties always included a swarm of people with deer hanging in rows in the garage, followed by the processing party and venison fry.
He loved hanging out with other couples and traveled with many. One of his favorite trips was to Jamaica which he talked about for years. He was a prankster, especially in his younger day — you had to be on guard. He loved to socialize in his hometown and the neighboring communities. He always had a joke ready. Each morning was spent with a word search book and he went through them as fast as we could bring him another. Later in life the pain in his legs robbed him of many of his former joys and he had to succumb to being less mobile. Even so, he kept things interesting and exciting.
As a resident at the ALH he continued to be on the social prowl. He seldom turned on the television, preferring to visit with the other residents and staff or keeping an eye on anything going on outside the window overlooking Hwy 10. Life will now be a little more boring for anyone fortunate enough to be a part of his shenanigans. Rest in peace, Robert John Berger, and thank you for making our life a little more fun.
Bob is survived by his 7 children: Gordon (Dolly) Berger, Gail Marum, Glenn (Rosie) Berger, and Gary (Lisa) Berger, all of Mondovi. Glenda (Darrell) Komro of Durand, Gwen Bauer of Winona, MN and Gloria (Dale) Radle of Holcombe. He is grandfather to 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Surviving siblings are Rosie King and Bill (Shirley) Berger. Surviving in-laws: Laura (Herman) Berger and Darlene (Arnold Berger), Sister Marianna Ableidinger, LeonAbleidinger, Sue Ableidinger, Patricia Wittig, Dean (Tammy Ableidinger, Cindy (Don) Kummer, Jeff (Julie) Ableidinger, Vincent (Phyllis) Ableidinger, Dale (Cindy) Ableidinger.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche, in 2018, his parents and 3 brothers, Herman, Arnold and Edward Berger. Brothers-in-law: Donald King, Neil Johnson, Elgene, Roger, Myron, Bernard and Donald Ableiginer. Sisters-in-law: Diane (Leon) and Theresa (Elgene) Ableidinger, Monica (Neil) Johnson and Laurie (Edward) Berger.
A memorial gathering will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:30-7:00 pm. Private family burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
If you are feeling ill or are not comfortable visiting, please mail your card for the family to the funeral home. Those that are choosing to come to the funeral home: please be advised that we will be practicing social distancing.