Robert Oscar “Bob” Betthauser passed away on May 30, 2019.
He was born in Independence, Wis. on September 23, 1937, son of Oscar and Tracy Betthauser.
Bob attended Independence High School and UW-Eau Claire. He served in the Army in Korea for two years. Bob graduated from Mortuary School in 1961. He married Susan Schoenberger on November 11, 1961. After being a funeral director for four years, Bob owned and operated Mastercraft Casket Company in Ladysmith, Wis. In 1989, Bob and Sue retired to their home on Blueberry Lake near Radisson, Wis. They had two children, Sherri and Scott.
Bob enjoyed hunting and spending time at “The Land” in the Blue Hills. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and served on the Pioneer Bank Board in Ladysmith, Wis. Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Radisson, Wis.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue, daughter, Sherri Helmke (Mark) and son, Scott (Julie), as well as seven grandchildren, Emily, Alec, and Olivia Helmke, and Taylor, Raylin, Anna, and Kayla Betthauser. Bob is further survived by his sister, Charlotte “Tarry” Gamroth and brother, Don (Jan).
Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Bernadine “Bing” Klimek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, Wis., followed by a lunch at Tee-A-Way Golf Club.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Memorials can be directed to the Shriners Hospital, Alzheimer’s Association, or church of your choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com