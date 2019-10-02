Robert Bob Frederick Ploetz, age 71, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin passed away at home on Sunday, September 29th, 2019. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 14th, 1948. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1966. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1970. Bob was married to Rita Kay Peterson on May 31st, 1970; they were married 49 years. Bob worked as a CPA all of his professional life. A highlight of his career was in the early eighties where he worked for the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe of northern Wisconsin as Chief Financial Officer of their business corporation. As a side passion, he volunteered as a nighttime disc jockey who played blues records on WOJB, the tribes radio station. Bob retired from his position of controller for Tenere Corporation in Dresser, Wisconsin in 2012. He stayed active with building a cabin in the Northwoods, volunteering for the Barron County Habitat for Humanity and as an invasive species monitor on Spider Lake. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading novels, and listening to many genres of music. He was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America serving as an adult leader within the Inland Northwest, Mid-Iowa, and Chippewa Valley Councils; affectionately known as Chainsaw Bob. He loved donuts and strong coffee, passing along this love to his granddaughter. Bob’s garage is a pinnacle of organization, and he left behind years worth of perfectly stacked firewood for his family. His last year overflowed with courage in the face of a terminal illness. His independence remained intact until the very end, as was his wish.
Robert is survived by his wife Rita, daughter Kay, son Michael, daughter-in-law Mariesa, granddaughter Madeleine, grandson Dylan, and other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Aaron Bergstrom.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4th at First Lutheran Church in Barron. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron & also for the hour prior to services at the church on Friday. A memorial service and burial will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville, Wisconsin. The family of Robert Frederick Ploetz wishes to thank the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Meals on Wheels, Rice Lake EMS, supportive neighbors, and friends. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.