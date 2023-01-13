Robert Bowe, 71, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, January 10, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born January 17th, 1951, the son of Erwin and Eleanor (Schindler) Bowe. He attended school in Chippewa Falls.
Bob worked at Huffcutt Concrete as a laborer and driver for many years. He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Catherine Ellis in 1978. They made their home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where they raised their four boys.
Bob was a hard-working, selfless, caring man who always put others before himself. If you needed help, he was there to do whatever needed to be done. He loved to hang out with his boys and looked forward to time playing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his large family.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Robert Jr., Roland, Rusty (Michelle), and Ryan (Jo); grandchildren, McKinley, Harper, Rielynn, Charlotte; brothers, Jerry (Becky), Wayne (Wendy), Jim, Charles, Randy (Brenda), Steve (Lori), Jeff (Tami); sisters, Jan, Sandy (Calvin), Sue, Debbie, Judy, Elaine; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Dave (Marianne), Don (Deb), and Jim; and sister-in-law, Kathy.
Bob is preceded in death by his brothers, Delmar and John.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Saturday, January 14th, at John & Michelle’s in Chippewa Falls from 1-6 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Critical Care unit for their outstanding care.
