Robert Bowe, 71, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, January 10, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born January 17th, 1951, the son of Erwin and Eleanor (Schindler) Bowe. He attended school in Chippewa Falls.

Bob worked at Huffcutt Concrete as a laborer and driver for many years. He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Catherine Ellis in 1978. They made their home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where they raised their four boys.

