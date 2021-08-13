Robert Brandt, 91 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 10th, 2021 at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Bob grew up in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy serving 4 years as a Petty Officer on the USS Rowe. Bob was a very proud veteran. He always made sure to have his Navy hats on and was always proud to start conversations with other veterans.
He married Betty Brandrup in 1955. They were married 47 years, until she passed away in 2003. They raised three children together. Bob was employed at Uniroyal for 33 years and retired in 1989. After retirement, they moved to their lake home on Potato Lake. They enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, the casinos, and being members of the American Legion and Moose Lodge. They also enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.
After Betty passed away, Bob still stayed and enjoyed the lake home. He enjoyed going to the casino and going to his favorite restaurants, to enjoy his pie, with his special friend Alberta, until she passed in 2019. Even after moving to Our House, Bob still got out once a week to enjoy that pie. Bob will forever be loved and missed.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Joni Frederick and Paula Brandt; daughter-in-law, Marlene Gonderzik; sister, Maxine (JP) Cunningham; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Gary; his parents, Louis and Irene Brandt; brother, Vernon Brandt: brother-in-law, Al House; and his special friend Alberta Schooley.
A private service will be held at a later date with a military burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
A special thanks to the staff at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls, Heartland Hospice and Sacred Heart Hospital.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
