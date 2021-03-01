Robert Brown

Robert Bob Brown, 79, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his home with his wife at his side while under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Bob was born September, 1941, to Ernest and Dorothy (Grass) Brown in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School with the class of 1960. He met his wife Margie (Tomasovich) and they married June 16, 1962. Bob and Margie were blessed to have two sons, Steve and Dean Brown. They loved to go camping every single weekend during the summer, rain, or shine.
Bob has always had an amazing work ethic. His first job was when he was 17 at Bill’s St. Auburn Garage in Eau Claire. He also worked at the Whitehouse in Eau Claire in his early years. Bob later got a job with G&K services as a route driver, and he worked his way up into management. He retired from G&K services in 1998 after 31 yrs.
Bob always had to stay busy. After retirement he built Hillcrest Truck and Auto Sales in Altoona. Bob loved managing and investing. He bought surrounding land by the dealership in hopes for it to be developed one day. He later sold the dealership and land. He now has fulfilled his goal and has Bob Brown Blvd as a forever street in Altoona.
Anyone that knew Bob knew that he loved anything that went fast. Whether it was on the lake, snowmobile trails or on the road, he had it all. He was always busy with his “toys” and figuring out a way he could make them go faster. He was always willing to take on a good race with anyone that thought they could beat him. He was very proud of “Bob Brown’s House of Speed.”
After retirement Bob and Margie loved to travel. Their favorite spots were in Florida, Arizona and Hawaii. Bob had many fun experiences in his life. One of his favorite trips was when he went with his family and friends to NASCAR races. He loved collecting anything NASCAR from his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt.
Bob is survived by his wife, Margie of 58 years; his two sons, Steve (Karla) Brown of Eau Claire and Dean (Elena) Brown of Eau Claire; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Aaron) Ische of Eau Claire, Ryan Brown of Milwaukee, and Alyssa (Mitchell) Cooney of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Also by his great-grandchildren, Bristyl, Londyn, and Reese Ische; his sister, Carol (Wilmer) Femrite; in-law siblings, Maryann (Ronald) Nelson of Bloomer WI, Frank Tomasovich of St Germain, WI, Randy Tomasovich of Bloomer, WI, and Kathy Tomasovich of Irvine, CA; and by many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stacey Brown; his four brothers, Don, Tom, John and George Brown; and his parents.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels, especially Jeff and Laurel; and Jason from Heartland Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eau Claire, with Fr. Francis Thadathil celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass Saturday at church. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, located at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.