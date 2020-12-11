Robert “Bob” Brownell, 92, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 with family by his side.
He was born in Endeavor, Wisconsin to Glenn and Viola (Hall) Brownell. Bob enjoyed sharing the true story that during his birth the ceiling started to fall down on his mother. He worked, raised his children, and spent his life in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Bob was married to Irene (Sandberg) Brownell and together they raised two daughters, Linda and Nancy. He later went on to marry JoAnn (Kinseth) Brownell where he “inherited” and raised a granddaughter Jessica. Bob was a Master of the “Outdoors.” He enjoyed several seasons of hunting and fishing in Barnes, Wisconsin, as well as taking various fishing and hunting trips to far away areas. Above all, he cherished his family and close friends. He was a hardworking man throughout his life, and was meticulous in his routine. He spoke very fondly of “His Girls.” He particularly enjoyed spending time at his daughter Linda and her husband Earl’s lake home in Barnes, Wisconsin. This is where he would spend numerous hours fishing, bow/gun hunting and walking in the woods. He had his fair share of adventure too; he traveled to San Antonio, Texas to visit his daughter Nancy, and even traveled to Maui, Hawaii to stay for several months with his granddaughter Jessica and her husband Ryan. Bob would seek out optimal sun bathing opportunities no matter where he was. We were all envious of his tan!
Bob had a very special way about him, and his spirit was gentle and loving. He touched so many lives. It is hard to encapsulate with words how much he meant to his family and how much he will be missed. He was devout in his Faith. Bob was sure of his place in Eternity. He often would be found reading his Bible, and was proud to share that he had read it from beginning to end twice over. Nearing the end of his life, he spent much of his time reading the Bible passages that gave him comfort and strength. He even book marked passages for his loved ones to find on the well-worn pages.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother Glenn Jr., parents Glenn and Viola, wife JoAnn, and extended family members Ryan Gregoire and his wife Breanna. Bob is survived by “His Girls” daughters: Linda (Earl) Gregoire, Nancy Hawke, and granddaughter Jessica (Ryan) Tomsen. Grandsons: Scott (Aimee) Bradison, Todd Bradison (Brenda Bahr), and Joshua (Chelsea) Hawke. Great-grandchildren: Bryce, Brett, Beau Bradison, Kalem and Grayson Hawke, Willow and Arthur Robert Tomsen. Further survived by his special extended family members: Renee (Pablo) Miranda, Taylor Thompson, Sebastian and Dexter Gregoire; Darla McCullough, Sean Clapper, Sarah McCullough, Ryan McCullough, Marc (Ashlee) McCullough, and their children. Jeffrey and Patrick Eaton. Also, his outdoor comrade Dwayne “Dewey” Perry, lifetime friends Ralph and Betty Winget, good friends David “Mouse” Gregoire and Rex Messmer. The family wishes to thank Care Partners Assisted Living and Mayo Hospice for their very caring and professional services.
A burial of his cremains will be scheduled for early spring 2021. In typical Bob fashion, he requested graveside only with a small gathering of family and friends. We will honor that wish.
A burial of his cremains will be scheduled for early spring 2021. In typical Bob fashion, he requested graveside only with a small gathering of family and friends. We will honor that wish.