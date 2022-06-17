Robert Edward Byington, age 85, of Whitehall, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Saint Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Robert was born on December 16, 1936 in Wonewoc, WI to Hugh and Vivian (Blankenberg) Byington. He married Carol Iverson on April 4, 1959 in the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Elk Mound.
Robert worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for many years prior to his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed traveling to many places in the United States and also abroad. Robert had a love for golf and spent much time at the Whitehall golf course.
Robert was blessed with many friends. He enjoyed spending time with them and family. Robert enjoyed fishing up north with his buddies, Denny and John.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Lori Berg of Eau Claire and Robin (Robbie) Shue of LaCrosse; four grandchildren, Andy (Jenni) Berg, Kayla, Jessica (fiancé, Matt) and Jordan Shue; two great-grandchildren, Eelee and Hadley Berg; a sister, Beverly Kelly of Wilson and a brother, Keith Byington of Pinnconing, MI. Robert was also a grandfather figure to two other special people.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Les Berg and a granddaughter, Lindy Berg.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in Whitehall. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials may be designated to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
