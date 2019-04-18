Robert Cleary

Robert (Bob) Dean Cleary, DVM, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bob was born on February 10, 1940 in Omaha, NE, to Martha Clara (Kaup) and Clement Matthew Cleary. He grew up in Atkinson, NE, and moved with his family to Sleepy Eye, MN, graduating from St. Mary’s High School in 1958. He received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota in 1964.
Bob served as Captain in the US Army Veterinary Corps from 1964 to 1966.Following his military service, Bob briefly practiced veterinary medicine in Eden, WI, then moved to Menomonie, WI. Bob established the Hoof and Paw Clinic there. During three decades of work in veterinary medicine, Bob was an active member of the American Veterinary Medicine Assn., the Wisconsin Veterinary Medicine Assn., and the Bovine Practitioners Assn.. He served as president of the Northwestern Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Assn.
Bob retired from veterinary practice in 1999, but he continued to volunteer his professional expertise. In 2000, he served in the US Peace Corps as an animal production specialist in Cajabamba, Ecuador. Between 2001 and 2002, he worked as an agent of the USDA with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons to combat a foot-and-mouth outbreak in England, a USDA agent in California to combat an avian flu outbreak. And he worked with the AVMA providing veterinary services to farmers in rural Nicaragua.
He volunteered with the UCC in Chiapas, Mexico and in Guatemala for Farmer-to-Farmer. He also worked with the American Red Cross in Texas in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina and in Florida in 2004 following Hurricanes Charlie, Ivan, and Frances.
He also volunteered with AARP in tax preparation, with Literacy Volunteers as GED math tutor, and as a member of Menomonie’s Veteran’s Honor Guard. He acted as a Spanish interpreter for dairy farmers in Dunn County. He served on the boards of the Dunn County Electric Cooperative, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and the Menomonie Chamber of Commerce. He was a deacon at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ in Menomonie and a Thursday’s Table volunteer.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kitz Nierengarten Cleary, children Michele and Matt, grandchildren Dolan, Lauren, and ParkerJane, siblings Donna (Vern Krysl), Michael (Beverly), James (Trish), Jeanne (John Zupfer), and Timothy (Carrie), along with numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at Menomonie United Church of Christ on Friday, May 10, at 2:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior to the service.The family wishes to convey their deep gratitude to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice for their compassionate and responsive care.
The family asks that Bob’s work be continued through memorials to the Farmer-to-Farmer program, the Dunn County Humane Society, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, or the First Congregational Church in Menomonie, WI.