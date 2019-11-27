Robert Denman of Chippewa Falls, WI died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Bob was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 19, 1946. Although he lived many places, he always considered himself a Texan. He graduated from Harlendale High School in San Antonio and from Southwest Texas State (now Texas State) with a journalism major in 1968.
Bob’s time in the Press Corp took him to places like Belarus and London. He had residencies in Denver and Washington D.C. when he was with the National Farmer’s Union. He drafted farm policies that he gave to the lobbyists to take up to the Hill. Bob then became operations manager for the Wisconsin Farmer’s Union with offices in Chippewa Falls. After the Farmer’s Union, Bob spent his time working at Gordy’s (Family Fare) deli.
Bob loved the outdoors, doing his hunting with his camera more often than a gun. Beyond photography he was an accomplished cook and avid reader. His house was packed (some would say too packed) with books, magazines, and cooking supplies.
As a member of Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church, Bob served on several of the church’s governance committees. He was a founding member of the Open Door Clinic that is housed in the church and was also a choir member. Bob cooked breakfast for the local Optimist Club every Wednesday morning for many years. His church family and many in the community will miss him greatly.
Bob is survived by his brother, Jay Powell Denman of San Antonio; niece, Marilyn Denman of San Antonio; and sister in law, Carol Ann Matthews Denman of San Antonio.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Powell Denman and Norma Kathleen Morgan-Denman, and his siblings Debra Lee Denman and Lawrence Neil Denman.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls on December 1 at 3p.m. Memorial gifts can be made in Bob’s name to the Chippewa Falls Open Door Clinic.
