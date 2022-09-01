Robert (Bob) Lloyd Dressen, 81, passed away on August 27 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.

He was born in Pipestone, MN on May 8, 1941 where he enjoyed small-town living until he attended Winona State University. The Vietnam War interrupted his life and in 1963 he joined the U.S. Army where he served in Germany through 1967. He then attended the University of Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dressen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you