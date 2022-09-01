Robert (Bob) Lloyd Dressen, 81, passed away on August 27 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
He was born in Pipestone, MN on May 8, 1941 where he enjoyed small-town living until he attended Winona State University. The Vietnam War interrupted his life and in 1963 he joined the U.S. Army where he served in Germany through 1967. He then attended the University of Minnesota.
Bob is survived by his wife, Teena, and family Jennifer & Jason Beckermann (Ethan & Chloe) and Roger & Linda Grisim (Abraham & Rocco). Also survived by his sisters: Marcy Reese, Gaye Litka and Myrna Griffin.
He worked for Sperry-Univac for 15 years but also tended 5 beehives as a hobbyist. Avocation became vocation, and Cannon Bee Honey & Supply Co. was born. This became the family business and all were involved in producing/packing/labeling/marketing and whatever else was needed! Bob was a popular regular marketer at the MN State Fair, the weekend Mpls. & Richfield Farmers’ Markets, and the weekly Nicollet Mall Market. He was active as editor/board member with the MN Hobby Beekeepers and MN Honey Producers; claimed many award-winning ribbons while maintaining 300 hives at various locations and selling bees & supplies. His story about the local post office calling to say a “buzzing” box needed to be picked up “as soon as possible” made everyone laugh who heard it.
Bob was an activist for the DFL Party in Minneapolis and served with many campaigns, including Precinct Chair. He always loved sports (especially baseball, football & fishing), rock-and-roll music, long-distance driving, camping with the family in the pop-up camper and his dogs (especially a labradoodle!).
Teena and Bob (known as “Honey Bob”) overwintered in Mesa, AZ for the past 25 years where he continued marketing bee and honey products. Bob joined the photography, hiking, chorus, and shuffleboard clubs where he served in various capacities (such as managing the week-long US/ Canadian Shuffleboard Tournament of 400+ attendees in 2009).
Our sincere thanks to Heritage Court Memory Care, Mayo Hospice and St. John’s Church for their love and care during the last months.
Bob’s ashes will be interred at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.
