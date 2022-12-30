Robert John Fabiny died in the early hours of the morning on December 28, 2022, at the age of 90 surrounded by family who had gathered for the holidays in Eau Claire, WI. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Phyllis. He is survived by his three daughters, Anne, Sarah, and Kathleen, and their families.

Born on May 22, 1932, in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, Bob was the only child of John and Helen Fabiny. He dedicated many years of his life to academic study, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Peter’s College in 1953, followed by a Master’s degree from Marquette University in 1955. He then completed a Ph.D. in zoology from Iowa State University in 1957 and pivoted to medical school, receiving his M.D. from Western Reserve University in 1965.

