Robert E. Field, 95, of Eau Claire, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Robert Eugene Field was born at the home of his parents, Hattie (NEE Schindler) and Andrew Norman Field in Minneapolis on May 1, 1924.
His family moved to Eau Claire in 1938. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in June of 1943 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in October of 1942. Bob was trained as a radio operator/mechanic. Both he and his B-24 crew were sent to Cerignola, Italy in February of 1944 and flew 18 successful missions. On the 19th mission the plane was damaged and the crew bailed out over Hungry. Bob was taken to a German POW camp and was a POW until April 29, 1945, when his camp was liberated. Bob was awarded the Purple Heart for his heroic actions during the time he served his country.
On October 19, 1946, Bob married Jane Ellen Mattison in Eau Claire. She passed away in October of 1953. Later, Bob married Jane’s best friend, Shirley B. Hansen on August 1, 1954. They adopted three children, Andrew, Matthew, and Jane.
In 1950 he went to work for Sears Roebuck in downtown Eau Claire doing service work until 1964. Bob then joined the City of Eau Claire working as a building inspector until his retirement in July of 1987.
Robert enjoyed renovating the homes he owned and auto repair. One of the highpoints of his life was receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross in September of 1987 (40 years late because of confusion in paperwork). He was an active member of the Indianhead Chapter of EX-POWs where he served as Commander. Both Bob and his wife enjoyed attending his 456th Bomb Group reunions around the United States.
He is survived by his children, Andrew (Rita) Field of Chippewa Falls, Matthew (Yvette) Field of Eau Claire, Jane (Chris) Lindblad of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Alissa Schuster, Alesia and Jacob Ricke, Todd Lindblad, David (Kara) Lindblad, Matthew Lindblad, and William Lindblad; and great-grandchild, Aeris Ricke-Moy.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jane Mattison; sister, Gladys Geikow; and his second wife, Shirley.
A Celebration of Bob’s life & service to his country will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (next to Charter Spectrum). Military Honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #53 following the service. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. Refreshments will be served following the service. Inurnment of remains will be held later at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Memorials are preferred to Bob’s House for Dogs at www.bobshousefordogs.org or The Highground Veterans Memorial Park at www.thehighground.us.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.