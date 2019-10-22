Robert Allen Flaten, 80 of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
He was born October 16, 1939 in Eau Claire, son of the late Lester and Helen (Wang) Flaten.
Robert was a Memorial High School graduate in 1958. He apprenticed for Carpentry and started building homes with his father, Lester. He spent most of his career building quality homes for 35+ years, then transitioned into commercial carpentry for 10 years. During retirement he worked as a crossing guard for the Eau Claire School system until 2017. Bob also enjoyed competitive shooting, hunting, fishing, and all the golden retrievers through the years. Small engine repair was a favorite hobby; neighbors and family always had a mechanic on call.
Robert is survived by his son, Christian (Carrie Kehoe) Flaten; a brother, John (Sue) Flaten; a sister, Sharon Murtagh; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Linda Lou, and his parents.
A Memorial service will be at 11 am, Thursday October 24, 2019 at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
