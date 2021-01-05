Robert A. Flynn, 75, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2020. Robert, known as Bob, was born July 14, 1945 to Art and Eva (Califf) Flynn.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved to travel. He had a very take-charge presence and was well respected by friends, family, and colleagues. To those closest to him, Bob was very tender with a generous heart.
Bob was extremely passionate about his work, dedicating over 30 years to Menard’s, resurrecting Northland Buildings, and eventually starting his own company, Silvermine Stone.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters Barbara Johnson, Jodi (William) Tingle, Tracy (Jim) Kleingartner, Jennifer (Randy) Satherflynn, McKinzie Flynn; step-children Dan Townsend, Marc Townsend, Lisa (Tom) McKeown, Eric Townsend; sisters Debbie (Ron) Smith, Patty (Jesse) Chrisostomo, Mary Jo Neis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Miggie (O’Donahoe) Flynn.
A private family service will take place at St. James the Greater Catholic Church.
Public visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
