Robert J. Ganther, 75, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI.
Robert “Bob” was born in Eau Claire on Nov. 14, 1945 to James and Marion (Brown) Ganther, Sr. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1964, and served with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. After his military service, he graduated from UWEC and further studied geography at The University of Illinois at Macomb. As a young man, he loved to play baseball and coached little league when his son played. Bob married Mary Lou Aubert on June 4 1969. He liked to fish and enjoyed being outdoors. Bob was an avid reader and watched classic movies with Mary Lou. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time discussing geography and playing cards with them. Bob will be missed by his family and friends. Since he was a supporter of the VFW and Disabled American Veterans, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these worthy organizations.
Bob is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou, one son, Joseph (Tammy) Ganther, one daughter, Sara (Adam) Forster, his mother, age 98, Marion Ausman, one sister, Suzanne (Ronald) Frye; two brothers, Mark (Brenda) Ganther, and James (Gloria) Ganther, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Michael McClure) Aubert, and Richard (Michele) Aubert, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his father James, sister, Nancy Brinkman, and brother-in-law, James Brinkman.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held for Bob on Saturday, July, 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. Honors proudly performed by American Legion Post 53 and VFW 7232. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home WEST CHAPEL. Online condolences may be left for Bob’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.