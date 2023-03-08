Robert Gibbons
Robert (Bob) James Gibbons, age 94, died Sunday, March 5, 2023 at River Pines Long Term Care in Altoona, WI. Bob was born on April 5, 1928 in La Crosse, WI to Arthur and Marion Gibbons.
Robert Gibbons
Robert (Bob) James Gibbons, age 94, died Sunday, March 5, 2023 at River Pines Long Term Care in Altoona, WI. Bob was born on April 5, 1928 in La Crosse, WI to Arthur and Marion Gibbons.
Bob attended college at UW-Madison where he earned degrees in electrical engineering and naval science. While in college, Bob was in the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) from 1946 to 1950. He was on active duty in the U.S. Navy serving from 1951 to 1954 and he was a member of the Navy Reserve serving from 1954 to 1962. Bob had reached the rank of Lieutenant at the time of his discharge.
Bob met his first wife, Betty Eggers, at UW-Madison and they married on May 10, 1952. Betty and Bob were raising their 2 young children in La Crosse when Betty tragically passed away at age 30. On July 22, 1961, he married Germaine Potter. She too was a widow with 3 young children. Their combined family moved to Eau Claire, where their 6th child was born. Bob worked for Northern States Power for 36 years and retired from his General Manager position in 1990. Bob and Germaine enjoyed travelling before retirement, but after 1990, they took their global travels to a whole new level with trips to Russia, China, Australia, etc. They returned to France often to visit Germaine’s family and for over 20 years spent the winter months in Naples, Florida.
Bob is survived by his children, Steve (Gail) Potter, Jim (Lorrie) Gibbons, Kevin (Joy) Potter, Connie (Rich) Trebesch, Michelle (Greg) Lindstedt. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wives, Betty and Germaine Gibbons, his daughter, Monique Potter and his grandson, Chad Potter.
The family wishes to thank the very caring and compassionate staff of River Pines Long Term Care and St Croix Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or an organization supporting individuals with disabilities.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Pastor Patrick Patterson will officiate. Visitation will take place on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Interment with military honors will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse, Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.