Robert E. Gile, 70, passed away on November 10, 2021, as the result of an accident. Bob was born on May 9, 1951, in Black River Falls, WI. He grew up in Merrillan and graduated from Lincoln High School in Alma Center in 1969. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Rozie Schnick, in 1973. During their forty-eight year marriage, they lived in Merrillan, Eau Claire, Gordon, Hayward, and finally Superior.
Bob’s first career as superhero cryptographer Trebor Elig led to a variety of personalized license plates, email addresses, and stationery for the rest of his life. After the death of his father, he followed in the family footsteps and began a career in insurance that continued until his retirement in 2016. Bob enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking and photography, but his favorite pursuit was trainspotting. He made many friends in Wisconsin, the rest of the country and even around the world through his lifelong love of railroads.
Bob loved the Packers and was a proud stockholder. He had a particular love for hockey, whether he was watching the Wild, the UMD Bulldogs or his granddaughter’s team. The gentlemanly sportsmanship of the handshakes at the end of the game embodied Bob’s unwavering respect for others.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gibson Gile and Eleanor Austin, and his sister, Carole Green. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Rozie; daughter Jessi (Dan); son Seth; granddaughters Caroline and Ellie; sister Nelda (Glenn) Stuve; cherished nieces and nephews and their families; and beloved Brittany Spaniel Duncan. Services will be scheduled for the spring.
Bob’s favorite place was the woods. He taught us to value the beauty of the red lanterns in the fall and the silence of a summer lake. More than that, he taught us to treat others as he treated everyone: with kindness, dignity, and grace. We will miss his laughter, his reminders to cool our jets, and his steadfast, unconditional love and support. Memorials are preferred to the Aldo Leopold Foundation, or to your local public library.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.