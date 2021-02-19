Robert Kenneth Gitzlaff
Bob left us on February 5, 2021 to go home with the Lord.
Bob was born to Elmer and Millie (Krause) Gitzlaff on May 18, 1940 in Kenosha, WI. He graduated from Bradford High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Extension both in Kenosha, WI. He then entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska at the time the big earthquake of 1964 hit.
At the beginning of his financial career, Bob worked for CIT Credit Union and then took a job at First Wisconsin/Firstar Banks in Eau Claire for 34 years before retiring.
While in Eau Claire, Bob was a member of the Noon Kiwanis Club for 30 years, besides being active in many clubs and community organizations.
After retirement Bob moved to Sun City, Arizona with his wife Sylvia where he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and many other interests one being a hole captain at the Phoenix Golf Open for 18 years.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia, two sons Todd Gitzlaff and Matt Gitzlaff, both of Minneapolis, MN, daughter Tracy Arismendi of North Carolina, brother Jim Gitzlaff of Kenosha, WI, stepson Jeff Steinmetz of Eau Claire, WI and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Gitzlaff.
Service may be accessed online April 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM mountain time at lakeviewumc.net.