Robert C. Goettl, 84, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Robert was born October 7, 1935 in the town of Tilden, the son of Clarence and Philomene “Minnie” (Bowe) Goettl. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1962 until 1964.
On October 5, 1957, Robert married Janet Rothbauer at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. He worked at CT Film for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and Notre Dame Church.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time at the cabin but he cherished the time he spent with his family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Janet; three sons, Clyde (Pam “Bub”) and Mark “Weiner” (Tracey) both of Chippewa Falls and Randy (Mary) of Cadott; one brother, Francis (Dorothy) Goettl of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Shirley Bowe and Wanda (Cliff) Steinmetz both of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com