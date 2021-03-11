On Wednesday, March 9, 2021, Bob passed away peacefully at the Azura Memory Care Center in Eau Claire WI, at the age of 75 years. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Robert “Bob” Gustav Gunderson was born at home on June 13, 1945 to Tracy and Loretta (Sunday) Gunderson in Osseo, WI. Bob attended school in Osseo and graduated in l963. Following high school he joined the Army Reserves and served for two years. Bob was married for 49 and one-half years to Mary Vold. In 1972 Bob built their family home in “Tickeyville” where they raised their two children, Tia and Arik. In 1967, Bob began working for Hong Lumber and continued to work there until the early 1990’s when he & Billy Johnson purchased the business which came to be known as Osseo Ace Hardware and Builders Supply.
Bob was a great supporter of the Osseo Community where he was a charter member of the Osseo Lions Club, a member of the Osseo Optimists, served on the Lake Martha Days Committee and a member of the American Legion Post 324. Bob also served on the Osseo Rural Fire Department as a volunteer fireman for 38 years.
Bob was also an avid supporter of sports as a participant in his earlier years and as an enthusiastic fan as he grew older. As a member of the Osseo Softball Association and the Osseo Merchants Baseball, he spent countless hours volunteering and helping with various projects to improve the fields and raise money for the organizations. He was active in Osseo Junior Baseball and Softball and also served as a volunteer football coach. Bob enjoyed following high school sports and always offered encouragement to the high school athletes.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter, Tia, and son, Arik; one brother, Andy Gunderson and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Tina (Cliff) Ellifson, Janice (Art) Aldrich, Joan Pride, and Rosemary Neperud; and one brother, Thorstein Gunderson.
A Funeral Service for Bob will be held at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday March 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Burial with full Military Honors will follow the service in the Hale Lutheran Cemetery at Elk Creek Church on County Road OO south of Osseo. Friends may call on the family during Visitations at the Church, Friday evening March 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM before the services. For the visitation, in memory of Bob feel free to wear your favorite sports team attire.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family. (715) 597-3711.