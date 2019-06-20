Robert E. Guptill, age 96 of Eau Claire, formerly of Menomonie, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Bob was born on October 3, 1922 in Menomonie to Edward and Lillian (Bressler) Guptill. He graduated from Dunn County Aggie School and attended one year of college at Stout. On September 27, 1950 Bob married Vera Smith at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
He took over the family dairy farm in 1949 and farmed for many years. After selling off the cattle and the farm, Bob and Vera moved into Menomonie. He went to work for the city water department for a few years, completely retiring from the parks and recreation dept.
Bob enjoyed the simple things in life along with reading and taking rides through the countryside.
Bob is survived by his daughter Geraldine (Edward) Wojtysiak of Chippewa Falls, son Gary (Cheryl) Guptill of Prescott, AZ; two granddaughters Keri Wohlwend and Kristin (Bryan) Ross; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Edna Schaffer and Leona Metzger. He further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Vera, and sister Mary Feldt.
Private graveside services will be held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
