Robert Hageness

Robert Allen Hageness, 86, passed away on Aug. 26. He was born on May 30, 1933 to Harry and Ruth (Blanche) Hageness. He met his future wife, Elinore Sperber, at the Osseo roller-skating rink and they were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1954.
Bob enjoyed spending time outside — golfing, hunting, fishing and the Canadian fishing trips with the Hageness boys. He celebrated his Norwegian heritage and couldn’t wait for the next lutefisk and lefse meal. Bob was a community fundraiser for many Osseo events, including Lake Martha Days and the American Legion. Bob served in the United States Army and Air Force. He was a life member and past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 324.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elinore; children, Rhonda (George) Blattner, Mark (Martha) Hageness, Terri Pratt and Peter (Starla) Hageness; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Larson and Rachel (William) Doyle; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (John) Balliett and Janice (Robert) Lange; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Bill Pratt; brother-in-law Orlin Larson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Jean Sperber; and sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Arlene and Jerry Otto and Alice and Bob Schwetz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m., Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Burial will follow at Osseo Cemetery with full military honors presented by the American Legion Post 324.
A special thank-you to the staff at Dove HealthCare Facility in Osseo, Marilyn and John Balliett, Barbara Larson and Sharon Jermstad for their care and support.
Memorials are preferred to Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony Street, Osseo, WI 54758 or to the American Legion Post 324, P.O. Box 325, Osseo, WI 54758.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is assisting the family with arrangements.