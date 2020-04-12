With deep sadness, we share the news of our father’s passing, Robert James Halford of Chippewa Falls WI, on Sunday, March 15th. He was born in Highland Park, Michigan, to Fae and Robert Halford on May 29th, 1946. There are not enough words, and I am not talented enough of a writer to truly capture him on a page. He was kind and quiet. He was humble and brilliant. He was creative and at times stubborn. But perhaps most of all he was giving. Giving of his time, his talents, his wisdom, and his love.
Bob grew up in Chadwick, Missouri. He went to Missouri S&T in Rolla where he became an electrical engineer. While there he was a volunteer firefighter and worked at Kraft. He moved to the Minneapolis area in MN to work at Control data. While in the twin cities he met his future wife Collette. They sailed in Bayfield WI with friends whom they met in MN on a boat called Skylark for decades. They moved to Chippewa Falls WI when Bob took a job at Cray Research where he traveled the world. He talked often of trips to Japan and the U.K. There they had two children who were active in many activities including figure skating and hockey. Bob enjoyed running the lights at the Eau Claire Figure Skating shows and driving and watching all the hockey games. He would deer hunt in the Ruby every year, and loved the ridge in particular. He was involved with church activities at Our Saviours Luthern Church and appreciated being part of that family. Later in life, he enjoyed many hikes, traveling, and birding activities with his partner Kristy. After retiring, he became a businessman, an inventor, and a neighborhood lumberjack.
Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother Robert and Fae Halford and his wife Collette Halford. He has left behind his sister and brother in law Betty and Jay Mitchell, his daughter and son in law Alexa Halford and Seth Rittenhouse, his son and daughter in law Karl and Cindy Halford and his beloved grandchildren Kamden and Brogen, and his partner Kristy Lund as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He is greatly missed by many.
In this time of the coronavirus where we can not easily meet in person, we have created a site to remember and share stories of this most wonderful man https://sites.google.com/view/remembering-rj/home. Bob was a remarkable father, brother, husband, partner, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
He will be missed by many. We hope the above site will be a place where we can gather virtually during these difficult and unusual times to share remembrances and together, heal from this loss. Due to the current world crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Once we know it is safe for people to travel and gather in larger groups, we will plan this event. As people share memories, stories, and photos through the website, it will be updated so all can see them.