Robert W. Hall, 79, passed away at Heritage Courtyard Memory Care on May 16, 2019 due to renal failure. Bob was born on January 11, 1940 to Ralph and Elaine (Johnson) Hall in Watertown, WI. He was baptized into the Lutheran faith on June 28, 1942 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson, WI. Bob was confirmed on May 2, 1954 at The Spring Prairie Lutheran Church in the town of Leeds, Columbia County, WI. He graduated high school from Lake Mills, WI on June 6, 1958.
Bob married Donna Marie Anderson on March 25, 1960. To this union three children were born. They made their first home in Watertown, WI where Bob worked for Riedel Company, GB Lewis, Fiberesin Company, and also ran his own fiberglass company.
In 1973, Bob took a job with Freeman Chemical Corporation in Port Washington, WI and moved his family to West Bend. This job later lead them to Amery, WI where the family enjoyed living on Bear Trap Lake for several years. He and Donna moved once more to the Eau Claire, WI area and made that their retirement town. Due to medical reasons, Bob retired in 1990.
Bob was a true outdoorsman who was enthusiastic about fishing and hunting with family and friends and with vegetable and flower gardening with Donna. His apple trees were a constant source of enjoyment. Bob was an avid reader and a faithful patron of the local library. His favorite reading genres were American History, Gardening, and Outdoor Sporting. Bob also enjoyed writing articles about his hunting adventures and penning heart-felt letters to family and friends. Bob held true to his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and that he would be in heaven for eternity. Heaven is my home!
Robert is survived by his son Brian (Shelley) Hall from New Richmond, WI and daughters Terri (Paul) Frank from Wood Lake, MN and Susan (Mark) Baker of Sun Prairie, WI. Grandchildren Emily Hall, Jessica (Tyson) Rosa, Andrew (Ashley) Frank, Lisa (Adam) Anderson, and Jacob (Chelsea) Baker. Great-grandchildren Hailey and Asher Rosa, Abram and Evra Frank, and Thomas and Ruthie Anderson. He is also survived by his sisters Kristie Hall of Watertown, WI and Sylvia (Don) Starke of Nashotah, WI and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by Donna in 2014, his parents Ralph Hall and Elaine Coleman, his sisters Mary Toth, Pamela Lederer, Patricia Stolarczyk, and Deanna Hall.
Blessed be his memory!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards the Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary, Bethany Seminary Attn: Rev. Dan Basel, 6 Browns Court, Mankato, MN 56001.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3715 London Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Aaron Hamilton officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson, WI at 11 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
