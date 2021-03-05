Robert E. “Bob” Hamman, 81, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born August 31, 1939, in the Eau Claire County Town of Wilson, Wisconsin, the son of William and Lileth (Tarbox) Hamman.
Bob worked at Bush Brothers in Augusta, Walters Brewery, Indianhead Plating, and WOW in Chippewa Falls. His hobbies included working on vehicles, hunting, fishing, and most outdoor activities in general. He loved helping people on various projects.
Bob is survived by his children, Ernie (Theresa) Hamman, Anna Hamman, Jerry (Carol Schuster) Hamman, Greg (Shawn) Hamman, Nick (Stacy) Hamman; grandchildren, Trent, Devan, Taylar, Lexee, Shane, Jasmine, Robert, Heather, Cassandra, Brandon, and Courtney; siblings, Gordy, Phyllis Petznik, and Lorraine Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Vicky Pratt, Roberta (at infancy); brothers Don, Albert, and Kenneth; and his special friend, Mavis Popple-Swanson.
A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Sammy’s Pizza on London Road in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family.