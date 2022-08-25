Robert Eugene Harriman, affectionately known as “Grandpa Bob”, 98, died peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey Harriman; parents Hollis Harriman and Betsey Harriman Jacot; son Richard Harriman; daughter Linda Harriman; son Kent Harriman, grandson Billy Harriman, granddaughter Richele Stevens.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Dennis) Edison, grandchildren Chadwick Edison, Amy McNamara, Christopher (Heidi) Edison, Heather Olson, Michele Harriman, Audrey Harriman, Troy (Jay) Knutson, Shannon Stark, Jason Phillips, Tyler (Amanda) Clark. As well as many Great-Grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who were the apple of his eye.
Grandpa Bob served as an Army Medic during World War II from 1943-1945. Upon discharge from the Military, he and Audrey laid down roots in Eau Claire, WI where the raised their family and he worked for Uniroyal until his retirement.
Upon retirement, he spent many afternoons golfing with his buddies and grandchildren. He was a jokester and loved prancing people just to put a smile on their faces. He and his buddies spent time “talking smart” over coffee at McDonald’s and Oakwood Mall.
He loved to camp, fish and travel the country with the love of his life, Audrey. They especially enjoyed their annual trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota. They enjoyed playing Skip-Bo and other card games with their grandchildren.
Grandpa Bob loved getting together with family and going out for dinner, especially once his great-great-grandchildren came along. Altoona Family Restaurant was his favorite place to go where he ordered blueberry crepes every time.
He attended every church event, school event and sports competition he could. He watched “his kids” with so much love in his heart.
His grandson, Chris, took annual “drives” with him to see where Grandpa lived, played and enjoyed during his youth.
Many family members live out of state, but he loved when they came to visit and looked forward to their phone calls to catch up on their lives.
In recent years, he spent a lot of time with his son-in-law, Dennis. He enjoyed getting out and about with Dennis and loves their McDonald’s coffee dates on a regular basis.
Last but certainly not least, there was his “Carrie” which is what he called his darling daughter, Karen. Just sitting by her and visiting with his daughter filled them both with so much love and joy.
Bob’s life was characterized by hard work, faith, kindness towards others, being a good provider, being a loving and supportive son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
His laughter was contagious and his whistle and humming when he walked were priceless. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
His daughter, Karen, summed his life with this…… “The best word to describe Dad is LOVE!!”
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial with full military honors will be provided by local VFW Post 305 will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at 2:15 p.m.