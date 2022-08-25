Robert Eugene Harriman, affectionately known as “Grandpa Bob”, 98, died peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey Harriman; parents Hollis Harriman and Betsey Harriman Jacot; son Richard Harriman; daughter Linda Harriman; son Kent Harriman, grandson Billy Harriman, granddaughter Richele Stevens.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Dennis) Edison, grandchildren Chadwick Edison, Amy McNamara, Christopher (Heidi) Edison, Heather Olson, Michele Harriman, Audrey Harriman, Troy (Jay) Knutson, Shannon Stark, Jason Phillips, Tyler (Amanda) Clark. As well as many Great-Grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who were the apple of his eye.

