Hays, Robert CROPPED.jpg

Robert M. “Bob” Hays, 76, of Eau Claire died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.

He was born in Eau Claire on June 21, 1946, to Minor and Floris (Swift) Hays. Bob graduated from North High School with the Class of 1964. Following high school, he worked for his dad and uncles at Hays Brothers Construction. He eventually purchased the business, owned and operated it for many years before retiring, and finally sold the shop in 2016.

Recommended for you