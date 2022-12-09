Robert M. “Bob” Hays, 76, of Eau Claire died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
He was born in Eau Claire on June 21, 1946, to Minor and Floris (Swift) Hays. Bob graduated from North High School with the Class of 1964. Following high school, he worked for his dad and uncles at Hays Brothers Construction. He eventually purchased the business, owned and operated it for many years before retiring, and finally sold the shop in 2016.
Bob lived almost his entire life on the Chippewa River. He purchased his childhood home and found great joy entertaining friends and family for weekend festivities of boating, music, and spending time together. Many times, a “Hays Jam Session” could be heard down the river, with Bob on guitar.
Friday nights Bob could be found at the racetracks. He always loved watching and sponsoring local races. He loved purchasing and fixing up old vintage cars and was a very active member of the Indianhead Auto Club for many years. He was also a board member and held many positions at the Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club and the Lake Hallie Eagles Snowmobile Club.
Bob cherished spending time with his friends and family and had an especially strong bond with his twin sister, Rosie.
Bob is survived by his niece, Angie (Troy) Braaten, and their children, Alex and Arika Braaten; brother-in-law, Jim Wright; nephews, Jeff (Sheri) Henneman and Craig Henneman; niece, Jacq Hays; and many more great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorelei (Dick) Henneman; and twin sister, Rosemary “Rosie” Wright.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, with Rev. Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bob’s House for Dogs or the Humane Association.
