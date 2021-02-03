Robert Hogue, 76, passed away on January 28, 2021. He was born in California on December 1, 1944 to Paul and Virginia (Carr) Hogue. He grew up in Little Rock Arkansas. In 1964 he joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam.
After the war he returned home to settle down with his wife, Dixie and their children. He and Dixie later divorced.
Robert was employed by Leonards Transport in Eau Claire. He loved fishing, woodworking and he even tried his hand at beer making. He was very handy and was always ready to help with a project.
Robert is survived by his wife of 30 years, Alicia Hogue; his children, Vickie Nelson, Allen (Bertha) Hogue, Eric Hogue, Julie Standley and David Beighley (Joe Beck). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandy Brewer.
As per Robert’s wishes there will be no service.