Robert William “Bob” Hush, age 72 of Altoona, WI passed away suddenly on September 9, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Bob was born July 5, 1949 in Racine, WI to Robert Henry and Faye Martha (Rawley) Hush. Bob attended Catholic grade school and graduated from Racine Park High School in 1967. Shortly after high school, Bob joined the Army and was drafted as a medic based out of Denver, CO and after serving was honorable discharged in 1971. Bob was united in marriage on June 20, 1970 to Barbara Lillian Iverson and was blessed with three sons, Grey, Benjamin (Ben), and Robert (Bobby). Bob and his family settled to Rice Lake, WI in 1979 where he made a career for 25 years at WITC as a cable TV/communications instructor until his retirement in 2004.
Bob enjoyed precious time with his grandchildren, along with spending time throughout his life with the entire Moskonas family who were very special to him. Bob is survived by sons Grey (Tara) Hush of Woodville, WI, Ben Hush of Green Bay, WI, and Bobby Hush; 5 grandchildren: Sam, Colton, and Lucas Hush, Robert and Iris Hush; girlfriend Sue (Susie) Jedlicka of Altoona, WI; niece and nephew Leslie (Hush) Fuller and Ryan Hush; sister-in-law Janice Hush; special friend, Sue’s granddaughter Annie; other special relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael (Mickey) Hush, and granddaughter Gracie Mae Hush.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00pm on October 2nd at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona, WI with a service to celebrate his life immediately following. Bob’s ashes will be placed with honor at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.