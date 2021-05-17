Robert (Bob) Palmer Indrebo, 82, of Delta, CO and Strum, WI passed away peacefully at his sister Rebecca (Indrebo) Coggins’, house on March 7, 2021.
Bob was born on February 25, 1939 in Osseo, WI to the late Palmer and Anne Indrebo of Strum, WI. Bob loved keeping in contact with his family and friends on Facebook and telephone, playing games on his computer, doing crossword puzzles, and keeping family genealogies up to date. He would occasionally surprise his siblings and nieces/nephews with a monetary gift or a special outing, just because he loved to give. He supported many charities and would always rather give to others than keep for himself.
Bob graduated from Eleva/Strum High School in 1957, where he participated in many clubs/organizations, basketball, baseball and track. He attended college at UWEC and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1961. He worked on graduate course work at Tempe, AZ and Champaign/Urbana, IL. Bob’s teaching career consisted of mostly math and some science classes at the secondary level. He also did a lot of coaching for both boys and girls sports teams. His teaching career started in Merrill, WI High School and ventured into several school districts in Southern California and Pomona High School in Arvada, CO. Bob spent the last 10 years sharing time between his sister, Rebecca (Indrebo) Coggins’ home in Delta, CO and his home in Strum, WI.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Palmer Indrebo and Anne (Halverson) Indrebo, a sister Anita (Indrebo) Cooley, a sister, Rosemary (Indrebo) Schmidt, and a nephew, Israel Cooley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Pleasant Valley Christian Center, W1745 Easterson Rd. Eleva, WI. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Strum, WI.
Memorials may be given to any charity benefiting veterans, wounded service members or the Strum Lutheran Church, all of which were very special to Bob.