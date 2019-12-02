Robert Jackson

Robert J. Jackson, 72, of Bloomer, WI, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after a hard fought 11 -year battle with cancer.
He was born February 27, 1947, in Chippewa County, WI, the son of George and Bernadine (Gilles) Jackson. Rob graduated from Cadott High School and attended college at Mount Senario in Ladysmith. On August 8, 1970, he married Nancy Hartman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls.
Rob and Nancy had two children, Jill & Traci. He worked as teacher at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Bloomer, Mc Donell Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls, and Cornell High School. During many summers, Rob worked as a Park Ranger at Lake Wissota State Park and Brunet Island. In addition, he coached baseball and football.
Rob loved attending his grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He was an avid Brewer, Packer and Badger fan and liked golfing with his friends and having Friday breakfast with the “crew” at Bohemian Ovens. Spending time at the hunting camp with his dad, brothers, & nephews was always something he looked forward to. He was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and served as a volunteer with Bloomer Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels.
Rob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nancy; two daughters, Jill (Mark) Bergh of Bloomer, and Traci (Jeremy) Goulet of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, Madilyn & Karsten Bergh, and Owen, Halle, & Emme Goulet; his parents, George & Bernadine Jackson of Cadott; eight siblings, Jim (Linda), Steve (Joan), Joe (Linda), Bill (Peggy), George Jr (Jami), Tom (Sabrina), Maryann (John) Creaser, and Lori (Mike) Bruhn; many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer and again one hour prior to mass at church on Thursday. A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family was everything to Rob. Nothing put a bigger smile on his face than spending time with his wife, girls & grandkids. He will be forever missed.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.